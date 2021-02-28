Senators’ unopposed election: Maryam says had better not say anything

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that it had better for her not to comment on the unopposed elections of the Senators from Punjab.

She preferred to avoid the journalist question on the issue.

Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the unopposed election of the PML-N Senators from Punjab, well-informed sources said.

Once again two groups have surfaced within the PML-N as sources have claimed that Maryam was not aware of the unopposed election of the party candidates contesting Senate polls from Punjab.

Maryam after knowing the matter got furious over the party leaders and complained about the issue to her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further claimed this was the reason why Maryam Nawaz skipped the query of the newsmen about the unopposed election of PML-N senators from Punjab.

It is to be noted that all the Senate election candidates contesting for general, technocrat and women’s reserved seats were elected unopposed in Punjab.

The sources had said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played a key role in the seats adjustments for the Senate election. Pervaiz Elahi contacted the leadership of PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustments.