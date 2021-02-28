Biden says he will hold S Arabia accountable for HR abuses

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that he will “hold them accountable for human rights abuses”.

The president’s warning came after a newly declassified intelligence report concluded that the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman, is likely to have approved an operation to kill or capture a US-based journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Speaking to Univision News, Mr Biden confirmed that he had spoken to King Salman on Thursday, and had warned there will be “significant changes” in the country’s relationship with the US.

The report, contributed to mostly by the CIA, said the crown prince’s “absolute control” of the kingdom’s intelligence organisations would make it highly unlikely that such an operation could have been carried out without his authorisation.

Mr Khashoggi, 59, had visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, planning to pick up documents needed for his wedding.

Once inside, he died at the hands of more than a dozen Saudi security and intelligence officials and others who had assembled ahead of his arrival.

Surveillance cameras had tracked his route and those of his alleged killers in Istanbul in the hours leading up to his killing.

A Turkish bug planted at the consulate reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw, operated by a Saudi colonel who was also a forensics expert, dismembering Mr Khashoggi’s body within an hour of him entering the building.

His body has still not been found.

In 2019, the crown prince said he took “full responsibility” for the killing since it happened on his watch, but denied ordering it. Saudi officials have said Mr Khashoggi’s killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials.