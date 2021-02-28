Partly cloudy weather to persist

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northeast Punjab and Kashmir till tonight. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold and dry in upper parts. However rain was expected at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Rawlakot 45, Kotli 34, Garhidupatta 22, Anantnag 18, Muzaffarabad (City 13, A/P 12), Srinagar (AP 12, City 09), Jammu 09, Murree 27, Mangla 19, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19, Shamsabad 04), Islamabad (Saidpur 16, Golra 06, ZP 01), Jhelum 06, Chakwal 02, Attock 01, Kalam 19, Kakul 17, Buner 16, Pattan, Balakot 14, Dir (Upper 05, Lower 03), Cherat 07, Mir Khani 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Drosh 03, Malam Jabba 02, Takht Bhai, Chitral 01, Gilgit 25, Skardu 08, Astore 03, Chillas 01, Dalbandin 04 and Nokundi 03.