‘Problems of farmers being solved’

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that the problems of farmers are being resolved on priority basis.

He was addressing a meeting here on Saturday. DC Ahmad Kamal said that severe action was being taken against the sellers of bogus seed, substandard pesticides and fertilisers. He said that locusts attack in the district had been nearly controlled. Meanwhile, DC Ahmad Kamal said that strict action will be taken against quacks. Briefing the meeting, the district drug inspector told the meeting that 32 cases had been registered against quacks and medical store owners for selling spurious medicines.