Sun Feb 28, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2021

World Cancer Day marked

National

PESHAWAR: A gathering was held at the Rehman Medical Institute to mark the World Cancer Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sher Mohammad Khan said that the World Cancer Day was observed in February to create awareness about this disease so that measures could be taken for its prevention, early detection and treatment.

He continued that one third of this disease can be prevented. Regarding early detection, he mentioned a research study which he and his colleagues conducted more than 20 years ago.

He said that in our patients majority were in advanced stages because of lack of education, poverty and lack of healthcare facilities.

