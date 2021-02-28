This refers to the letter ‘A country in debt’ (Feb 26) by Abdul Majeed. The cost-benefit analysis that was presented by the writer is correct. However, it is also important to note that the initiative to start BRT projects was a wise decision that was taken to provide state-of-the art travelling facilities with highly affordable fares and immense comfort to people who are unable to afford other expensive means of travelling.

Financial experts should come up with valuable suggestions to reduce the losses to make these projects economically viable. The M2 motorway was timely built to cater to the ever-increasing traffic load. It is a source of highly comfortable and safe travelling where one can reach Islamabad from Lahore in three-and-a-half hours. It is true that in the presence of so many motorways in the country, GT Road still sees a heavy rush of traffic. However, the question is: what would have happened had the government not constructed these motorways? Strong infrastructure guarantees prosperity and helps the country compete with the developed countries.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad