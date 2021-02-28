Indian police arrest five more youths in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested five Kashmiri youths in the northern Kupwara and Bandipora districts of occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The police arrested three youths from Kupwara, and two others in a raid at the Bonikhan neighbourhood of Bandipora district’s Hajin town. The police labelled those youths as “over-ground workers” linked to fighters.

Meanwhile, occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s High Court has quashed the illegal detention of ten persons who were booked under the draconian Public Safety Act, in 2019 and 2020.

After hearing the detainees through their counsel and the authorities, separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar and Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed the detention of Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, Javaid Ahmed Munshi, Parvaiz Ahmed Khoja, Asif Ashraf Malik, Naaz Muhammad Allaie, Rameez Ahmed Dar, Yasir Mukhtar Allie, Faizan Lateef Parra, Omer Akbar Mir, Tawseef Muhammad Najar. The court directed the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.