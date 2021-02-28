Three wounded for offering resistance during mugging bids

Three people were wounded on Saturday during separate incidents of mugging in parts of the metropolis.

A 55-year-old man, Jan Muhammad, was shot and injured in a firing incident near Altaf Nagar within the limits of the Manghopir police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said robbers shot him after he offered resistance during a mugging bid. The injured personâ€™s condition was stated to be out of danger as he was shot once in his leg.

A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man, Munir Ahmed, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Indus Plaza within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station.

The injured person was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He sustained two bullet injuries in his leg and hand. Police said he was also shot by muggers for putting up resistance.

A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a youth, identified as 20-year-old Bilal, was shot and injured in a firing incident near the Karimabad area within the Gulberg policeâ€™s limits. The injured youth was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to police, he was shot by robbers after he offered resistance during a mugging bid.

Cases have been registered over the three incidents and investigations are under way.