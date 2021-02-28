British Council, KU look for avenues for collaboration

The British Council Sindh and Balochistan director, Michael Houlgate, on Thursday met University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat and discussed issues of mutual interest and collaboration opportunities between the varsity and the British Council.

During the meeting, Houlgate mentioned that the British Council wanted to play an active role in promoting scholarship, and students and faculty exchange programmes in collaboration with the KU. He added that the British Council could help in connecting the KU with various universities of the United Kingdom.

He shared that the KUâ€™s visual studies department and the British Council were working on a project. He also praised the skills and talents of the faculty and students of the varsity.

The KU VC told the British Council director that the varsity was striving for the promotion of online education as the Covid-19 pandemic had made the importance and usefulness of online education more clear.

He suggested that a group of 25 students from different departments of the varsity be formed so that a delegation of the British Council could provide them detailed information on scholarships, students and faculty exchange programmes.

Dr Iraqi observed that the students of the said group would then pass on this information to other students in their respective departments. He appreciated the steps taken by the British Council for the promotion of education and hoped that the teachers and students of the KU would also take full advantage of these initiatives.