Japanese players arrive to play Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member Japanese tennis team arrived on Saturday to play the World Group I Davis Cup tie against Pakistan here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Grass Courts on March 5-6.

Two more members who received their visas a couple of days late will join the squad tomorrow (Sunday). All the members went through Covid-19 tests before going into biosecure bubble.

“Before checking into the hotel rooms, team members underwent Covid-19 tests. The visitors have now gone into a biosecure bubble where the team will stay till the conclusion of the tie,” a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) official confirmed.

Under the International Tennis Federation (ITF) instructions, around 50 PTF officials, tie officials, Hawkeye officials, backup ball boys and other essential staff that will be having direct interaction with the players and other officials also went through the Covid-19 tests.

“Around 50 in total went through the virus tests. Tests on 47 officials were conducted on Friday evening and thanks to God all turned out negative. Three more officials plus the Japanese team went through the testing procedures on Saturday. The results are expected on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan tennis team members took an off day on Saturday. “All members went through Covid-19 testing procedure. Till the time we get results, we would not in a position to use the courts. That is why we have taken an off day Saturday and are waiting for results that should be with us anytime,” Mushaf Zia, the team’s non-playing captain, when approached said.

He confirmed that the team is scheduled to practice Sunday afternoon. “After receiving results on our Covid-19 tests, we are scheduled to start training hours ahead of the visitors’ training session at the venue.”

Mushaf, who is also acting as team’s coach, said that the hectic training programme is planned for the next five days.

“Though we have been training hard, there is a need to work on the match practice that we would do during the next four days. Hopefully by the time the tie starts, our players will be in top form.”