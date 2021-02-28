Haider wants to be among PSL’s top five

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s prolific young batsman Haider Ali aims to finish at least in top-five on the leading run-scorers list in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

“My aim is if I don’t top the event then at least I want to finish in the top five,” Haider said after he scored a fine fifty to guide Zalmi to their second win on Friday night when they defeated Quetta Gladiators by three wickets.

He said that from the previous game Zalmi had caught momentum and would try to carry that onwards also.

He said Friday’s victory of Zalmi was a team effort. “Everyone played his role. Imam played well in the start. Rutherford batted well and Shoaib Malik also did well. All made their efforts. We had planned to take the game until the end and thanks God we chased the target successfully,” Haider said.

He said he is working harder as people want him to perform. “When a player plays for Pakistan, people then expect from him to deliver and so it forces you to start working hard. Our fans also follow us and that is the main reason for motivation and forces us to put in our hundred percent and bring more improvement in our performance,” Haider said.

He said he gets opportunities to learn from Shoaib Malik both on and off the field. “Shoaib bhai is an experienced player and he guides you both on the pitch and also at the pavilion as he tells you how to bat. As we had to chase a tough target, Shoaib bhai told me to play my natural game and thanks God I performed and that helped the team win the game in the end,” said Haider, who has been inspired by India’s Rohit Sharma.