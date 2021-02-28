close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

PCB Board of Governors meeting held

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors meeting was held here on Saturday with the Board chairman Ehsan in the chair.

The PCB will announce the outcome of the meeting in a media conference which will be attended by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director High Performance Nadeem Khan here at a hotel on Sunday (today) at 11am.

