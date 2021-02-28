Babar, Clarke help Karachi record second victory

KARACHI: Babar Azam (90*) and Joe Clarke (54) hammered solid fifties to help Karachi Kings record their second victory from three outings when they overwhelmed Multan Sultans by seven wickets in their third round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Babar and Clarke put on 97 runs for the second wicket stand which came off 57 balls as Kings achieved the 196-run target with seven balls to spare after losing three wickets.

The wicket-keeper batsman Clarke, who offered an easy catch to Cris Lynn at mid-off off Shahnawaz Dhani, smacked four sixes and three fours in his brisk 26-ball knock. The English batsman, who brought in his 50 off 24 balls, hit Shahid Afridi for two sixes in the 12th over, before smacking left-arm part-time spinner Khushdil Shah in the next over for two successive sixes.

Babar, earlier, scored 56 runs for the opening stand with Sharjeel Khan, who fell for 14-ball 27, held by Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps off Shahnawaz Dhani.

Sharjeel struck one six and four fours in his fiery knock. The left-hander hit Sohail Khan in the third over of the innings for two successive fours and a six and Babar also struck a four in that over which yielded 20 runs.

Colin Ingram was the last man to fall for five-ball six with one four. Mohammad Nabi remained not out on eight-ball 13, striking two fours.

Babar, who brought in his second successive fifty of the event — 16th in his PSL career, hammered 13 fours and one six in his sublime 60-ball unbeaten knock.

Kings scored 68 in the powerplay. Their fifty came in 25 balls, 100 in 56 deliveries and 150 in 85 balls.

Dhani once again remained impressive with 2-28 in three overs. Sohail Khan (1-48 in 3.5) remained the most expensive of Multan’s bowlers.

Earlier, English batsman James Vince (45) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (43) did well with the bat to enable Multan Sultans to post 195-6 in the allotted 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

The duo added 70 off 42 balls for the second wicket stand to pave way for a good total.

Arshad Iqbal broke that dangerous partnership when he had Rizwan held at long-on by Mohammad Nabi. The wicket-keeper batsman hit five fours in his 32-ball knock.

After the fall of Rizwan, Multan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshad got the prized scalp of Vince in the 14th over. Vince hit five fours in his 32-ball 45. The English batsman hit left-armer Waqas Maqsood for three successive fours in the sixth over of the innings which yielded 18 runs.

Multan Sultans

Rizwan c Nabi b Arshad Iqbal 43

Chris Lynn c Babar Azam b Imad 32

James Vince c Ingram b Arshad Iqbal 45

Sohaib Maqsood not out 34

Rilee Rossouw b Christian 7

Khushdil Shah b Waqas Maqsood 6

Shahid Afridi c Mohammad Nabi b Mohammad Amir 3

Carlos Brathwaite not out 3

Extras (b 4, lb 9, nb 1, w 8) 22

TOTAL (6 wickets, 20 overs) 195

Did not bat: Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Fall: 1-53 (Chris Lynn, 4.2 ov), 2-123 (Mohammad Rizwan, 11.2 ov), 3-133 (James Vince, 13.4 ov), 4-148 (Rilee Rossouw, 14.6 ov), 5-173 (Khushdil Shah, 17.1 ov), 6-182 (Shahid Afridi, 18.4 ov)

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 4-0-22-1, Mohammad Amir 4-1-34-1, Waqas Maqsood 4-0-47-1, Daniel Christian 3-0-28-1, Arshad Iqbal 4-0-36-2, Mohammad Nabi 1-0-15-0

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel c†Rizwan b Shahnawaz Dhani 27

Babar Azam not out 90

Joe Clarke c Lynn b Shahnawaz Dhani 54

Colin Ingram c Shahnawaz b Sohail 6

Mohammad Nabi not out 13

Extras (lb 4, w 4) 8

TOTAL (3 wickets, 18.5 overs) 198

Did not bat: Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Fall: 1-56 (Sharjeel Khan, 4.5 ov), 2-153 (Joe Clarke, 14.2 ov), 3-162 (Colin Ingram, 15.3 ov)

Bowling: Sohail Khan 3.5-0-48-1, Shahnawaz Dhani 3-0-28-2, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-32-0, Usman Qadir 3-0-26-0, Shahid Afridi 3-0-32-0, Khushdil Shah 2-0-28-0

Result: Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Babar Azam (KK)

Umpires: Rashid Riaz and Richard Illingworth