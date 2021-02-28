Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in tax

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey on Saturday met with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani to discuss matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax.

According to FBR statement, it was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote cooperation in the field of customs and tax and would learn from each other’s best practices to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

FBR chairman briefed the Saudi Ambassador about the recent measures taken by the tax body for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of the current financial year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.