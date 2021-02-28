Gold rates drop R1,050/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs1,050 per tola on Saturday, as per rates shared by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA).

According to ASSJA, prices dropped to Rs108,200 per tola during the day. Similarly, the rate of 10 gram gold moved down by Rs900 to Rs92,764.

In the international market, gold rates dropped by $30 to $1,734 per ounce.

Silver prices decreased by Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. Rate of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs17.15 to Rs1,183.12, the ASSJA said.