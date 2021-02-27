All set for LHCBA elections

LAHORE: The stage is set for the annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 with the candidates of the two main rival groups Professional and Independent in the run for the top slot of president.

Maqsood Buttar of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group is trying his luck for the second time as last year he lost his election against the outgoing president Tahir Nasarullah Warraich. This year, Buttar faces Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent Group, better known as the late Asma Jahangir Group. Dogar is a former secretary of the LHCBA and Buttar has been elected as a member of the Pakistan Bar Council in the past. The lawyers’ wings of the PPP, the PTI and the JI have announced support for Buttar while the PML-N is backing Dogar. Interestingly, Insaf Lawyers Forum President Barrister Ali Zafar is affiliated to the Independent Group and the leaders of the Professional Group claim that the legal wing of the PTI is fully supporting Buttar.

The Sardar Latif Khosa faction of the Peoples Lawyers Forum is canvassing for Buttar and its another faction led by Abid Saqi, also a senior leader of the Independent Group, is with Dogar. The PML-N Lawyers Forum under its Chairman Naseer Ahmad Bhutta has been supporting the candidates of the late Asma Jahangir Group for many years. However, a faction of lawyers headed by Rana Asadullah Khan, brother of PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, supports the Professional Group.

Three candidates are vying for the slot of vice president. They are Ashraf Jalal, Sohail Shafiq and Mudassir Maghiana. Akhtar Padda and Khwaja Mohsin Abbas are contesting for secretary while Falak Naz Gill, Rana Wasim Yousaf Khan and Faisal Tauqir Sial are candidates for finance secretary.

As many as 21,667 eligible voters would exercise their right to vote in the polling on the biometric system from 9am to 5pm.