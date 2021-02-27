Organic crops promotion schemes launched in Suleiman mountain belt

MULTAN: Special development schemes relating to agriculture have been launched in Suleiman mountain belt fostering organic crops and promotion of kitchen gardening plans in the region, officials said. In this connection South Punjab Additional Secretary Task Force Barakallah visited Suleiman belt areas Fazla, Qutba and Chanala and reviewed agriculture schemes.

Talking to reporters, South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel said free seed kits were also distributed in the areas for kitchen gardening. He said the infrastructural development is the key priority in Suleiman belt to bring the region in the development horizon.

He said with the development of agriculture in Suleiman belt, practical steps were underway to increase the household income of the people and improve their standard of living. He said various schemes were being implemented at a cost of Rs 189 million under the Integrated Agricultural Development Plan in the Suleiman mountains region. He said that fruit plants were being provided at 90 percent subsidy to promote high value agriculture in the region.

Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussein Jehania Gardezi directed the agriculture department to provide approved cottonseed varieties to growers on subsidy. Chairing a meeting, the minister said cotton is the most important crop of the country and the incumbent government is taking all possible steps to restore cash crop cotton.

This year, farmers will be provided seeds of varieties approved by the Department of Agriculture on subsidy, which will reduce the chances of pest infestation.

The meeting took note of the decline in cotton production due to climate change and pest infestation last year and formulated a strategy for improving future cotton production. He said the use of modern genetically engineered seeds will reduce the attack of whiteflies, pink cinnabar and other insects on the crop.