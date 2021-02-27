Pakistan offers Iraq help in developing infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan could help Iraq in the development of its infrastructure by providing technical assistance and human resource.

The president made the offer in a meeting with a visiting Iraqi defence delegation led by Minister of Defence of Iraq Juma Enad Saadoon, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said Pakistan attaches importance to mutually-beneficial relations with Iraq and wants to strengthen bilateral relations in the areas of trade, economy and defence. He told the delegation that Pakistan supports sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

The president offered training courses for Iraqi military personnel in the defence training institutes of Pakistan. He emphasized that both the countries need to support each other at all international fora.

Juma Enad Saadoon said his country wants to improve economic and political relations with Pakistan. He appreciated the potential of the defence industry of Pakistan and hoped that his visit would boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He thanked the government of Pakistan for extending warm welcome and hospitality to him and members of his delegation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister of Iraq Juma Enad Sadoon lauded the professionalism of Pakistani armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.The Iraqi defence minister, who was on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at the Joint Staff Headquarters, said a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of bilateral professional interest and strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.