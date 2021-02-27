JS Bank celebrates teams’ performance

LAHORE: The JS Bank Friday celebrated its Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala retail and product teams’ performance at a grand event, held here under the theme 'The Power of You'.

The event recognised high-performing JS Bank family members and their unmatched dedication to the bank. The event kicked off with an award ceremony, recognising key individuals, followed by speeches from President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Basir Shamsie, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Imran Haleem Shaikh. Both key executives called upon the JS family members to continue their efforts to take the bank forward.

Basir Shamsie told the JS Bank family, "You, our people, are the backbone of our success, and we understand that it is thanks to YOU that the bank has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most customer-oriented banks in Pakistan. “I am confident that you will In-Sha-Allah make the bank one of the country's top financial institutions soon. Saath mil kar barhna hai aagey!"

In 2020, the JS Bank set new records in its deposit base, which stood at about Rs430 billion. Besides this, payroll financing crossing Rs12 billion mark, while the bank's signature Gold Finance product stood at Rs7 billion. The bank was further recognised as the Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards and as the Best Bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020. The event ended with a fantastic Qawwali performance by Imran Ali Santoo, who gave the audience much-needed energy and entertainment.