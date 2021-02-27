close
February 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

PM welcomes Sri Lankan decision to allow burial of COVID-19 victims

February 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday welcomed an official notification of the Sri Lankan government allowing the burial of those dying of Covid-19. The Prime Minister tweeted, “I thank the Sri Lankan leadership and welcome the Sri Lankan government's official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid-19”.

