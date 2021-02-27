Campaign for Senate polls to end on March 1 midnight

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of political parties and contesting candidates for Senate elections to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of a province during a period of 48 hours, ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that province/federal capital. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the violation of the related provision will be an illegal practice, which is punishable in accordance with Section 183 of the Elections Act 2017. Accordingly, the election campaign for the Senate elections in the country shall come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between March 1 and 2, 2021.

The political parties and the contesting candidates are requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on March 3.

Separately, the District Election Commissioner Islamabad has established 20 Forms Submission Centres in the federal capital. These centres have been established in the offices of the Assistant Registration Officers (AROs) to facilitate the voters. For this purpose, Form 21 (for new enrollment and transfer of vote), Form 22 (for deletion of vote) and Form 23 (for correction of vote) have been placed at all these centers. District Election Commissioner Islamabad Naeem Ahmed has appealed to the voters and general public to check their vote by sending a message at 8300 and if any necessary correction, enrollment or transfer of vote is required, they may visit their nearest centre.