Shafqat says provinces allowed to decide school week

LAHORE: The School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday issued a notification according to which seven districts including Lahore will continue following alternative days of schools while rest of the 29 districts will follow regular week schools from March 1, 2021. All schools situated in Lahore, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot Multan and Rahim Yar Khan will continue observing alternate days’ schedule, while in the rest of the districts, students would be allowed to attend classes 5 or 6 days a week (as the case may be).

However, in case of Lahore, the notification contradicted Thursday’s press release, issued by the Federal Ministry for Education and Professional Training, which announced resumption of regular school week for urban centres of Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Lahore from March 1.

Nonetheless, as per the SED Punjab notification, issued on Friday, Lahore district is among the districts that will still follow the alternative days of schools till April 1, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions. As per the notification, since the Covid-19 positivity ratio has been more than 20 cases in the last 24 hours in seven selected districts including Lahore, the earlier restrictions of schools to conduct classes on alternative days with 50 per cent attendance would continue in these seven districts.

Talking to The News, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government had actually approved resumption of regular week for schools across the country in general. However, he added it was now up to provincial governments to coordinate with provincial health departments and decide where to impose restrictions and where not, keeping in view Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) clarified that all universities would continue to operate as per guidelines, issued by the Commission earlier.

It reiterated that all higher education institutions (HEIs) would continue academic and research operations in accordance with the relevant instructions, already provided by the HEC Covid-19 guidance notes. Health and safety guidelines, communicated by the HEC or prescribed by the government, should be implemented strictly until and unless modified.