Chevening Scholarship opens in August

ISLAMABAD: Acting British Deputy High Commissioner, Iona Thomas has said the British government’s Chevening Scholarships enabled outstanding emerging leaders across Pakistan to pursue fully-funded one-year master’s degrees in the UK and it is a prime opportunity to develop leadership potential, network with students from across the

world and experience the best of the UK’s first class education.

The deputy high commissioner hosted a reception on the other day for the participants of the inaugural Chevening Mentoring Scheme, which the British High Commission had launched last year. The project was designed for entry level lawyers and entrepreneurs with leadership potential, to enhance skills, knowledge, and work performance.

A total of 10, including eight women and two men, while one each from the minorities, were inducted in the scheme. Chevening alumni, who participated as mentors included, Yasmeen Rehman, former member of the National Assembly and entrepreneur; Aasia Sial Khan, entrepreneur, pharmacist, and gender consultant; Hassan Shah, lawyer, and entrepreneur; and Khadija Ali, legal practitioner, and development consultant.

The year-long scheme helped the mentees to grow professionally and learn to meet challenges at the workplace, while it also helped the mentees to enhance their communication skills and confidence as well as chance to attend formal trainings. In her speech, she said, “Our Chevening alumni are contributing to a brighter future for Pakistan by helping build the capacity of future lawyers and entrepreneurs.

The Chevening Mentoring Scheme has played an important role in promoting gender equality, inclusion, and opportunity for all which are integral to our work in Pakistan. We had 80 percent women as mentees in the scheme, and a record 60 percent of women were selected for Chevening scholarships in the UK last year.”

Since 1983, around 2,000 Pakistani have been awarded the Chevening Scholarship. To receive applications for the next academic year 2022-23, the online application window will open in August 2021. The British High Commission supports inclusion, education, and opportunity for all. Anyone, who has the ambition, curiosity, a clear vision for the future and the ability to achieve goals, should apply for a Chevening Scholarship. Selected scholars would join a community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide and 2,000 in Pakistan. Prominent Chevening female alumni include, Amna Zamir Shah, the first female judge in Gilgit-Baltistan High Court, Abia Akram, Chairperson Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP), Fifi Haroon, a senior journalist, Yasmeen Rehman, former Member National Assembly, and Asiya Nasir and Nafeesa Shah, are both the members of the National Assembly. Last year, over 3,000 potential candidates applied for the Chevening Scholarship in Pakistan.