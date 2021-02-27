Lady Gaga offers $500,000 for return of stolen dogs

WASHINGTON: Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her two French bulldogs after someone stole them and shot the man who walked her dogs Wednesday evening in Hollywood, according to two sources close to the Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer, foreign media reported

The sources said the pop star "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — [email protected] — to retrieve the reward."

The dogs' names are Koji and Gustav.

According to Los Angeles police, a 30-year-old man was walking three of Gaga's dogs when an unknown male shot him about 9:40 p.m. local time in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The dog walker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was stable Thursday evening, police said. A family member identified him as Ryan Fischer, NBC Los Angelesreported.