Mansehra issues certificates to PWDs

MANSEHRA: District administration issued medical certificates to several persons with disabilities (PWDs) in a single day through a one-window operation here on Friday.

“We have set the precedent for the other districts across the province by issuing PWDs their medical disability certificates in a single day,” Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik told reporters after leading a one-window operation organised by the district administration here.

The entire staff of the Social Welfare Department, led by District Officer Welfare Mumtaz Shah, medical board members, officials of employment exchange and principals of various vocational institutions reached King Abdullah Teaching Hospital to ensure the medical disability certificates to PWDs, who came here from across the district.