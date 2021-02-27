Weather get colder as KP receives rain

PESHAWAR: Rain and snowfall lashed parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, increasing the chill in hilly areas.

In the provincial capital, the drizzle started in the afternoon, bringing the temperature down.

Though the rain continued for a short interval, the clouds hovered over the sky from the morning. It also rained during the night.

The rain lashed the plain areas In Swat while mountainous areas including Kalam Valley received snowfall.

Kalam Hotels Association president Abdul Wadood said that Kalam hills received heavy snowfall, turning the weather colder.

He added that despite the cold wave, tourists in large numbers have thronged the valley. The hotels in Bahrain and other areas also received a good number of tourists.

The concrete shade over an old gate of the Lady Reading Hospital crumbed which damaged a new model car, which was parked nearby. The shopkeepers in the area said fortunately nobody was present in the automobile at the time of the mishap which saved the previous human lives.

The Rescue 1122 emergency staff rushed to the scene and removed the rubble from the site. Seven members of a family suffered injuries when the roof of the room of a house collapsed under the rain in Bara Banda village in the Risalpur town of the Nowshera district.

The reports said the roof of a house owned by Akhtarullah crumbled under the rain in Mohallah Sawabiwal Koroona.

Akhtarullah, his wife, children Fatima (9), Sara (6), Kamran (8), Ayan (3) and Shazma were injured after being hit by the rubble.

The Rescue 1122 staff reached the site and pulled out the injured from the rubble. The injured were shifted to the Qazi Medical Complex for treatment.