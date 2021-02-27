Sports & Cultural Festival kicks off in Gabin Jabba

MINGORA: The three-day Sports and Cultural Festival kicked off in the scenic tourist resort of Gabin Jabba in Swat valley here on Friday.

Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed formally inaugurated the three-day Sports and Culture Festival being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) in collaboration with the district administration, Swat.

“Gabin Jabba and Malam Jabba are the most attractive tourist destinations in Swat valley that is why domestic and foreign tourists are now even coming in the chilling winter to enjoy the beauty of mini-Switzerland in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

He said that pragmatic steps were being taken to facilitate tourists during their visit to the scenic spots of the province.

“Tourism is being promoted along modern lines to boost the sector and create employment opportunities for the local populace as well,” he added.

“Tourism cultivates collaboration between firms, public sector and local communities while building peace and encouraging cross-border travel,” said Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan.

Junaid Khan said that the number of domestic tourists had seen an impressive growth since the year 2015 and places such as Galiyat, Chitral, Swat and Kaghan have gained tremendous popularity amongst various tourist segments.

The festival featured cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery on the first day of the gala.

A large number of visitors from across the country visited tourist information desk, handicrafts and food stalls while children enjoyed various games in the play land.

Famous singers and artistes, including Shahid Ali Khan, Khalid Malik, Humayun Khan, Moeez, Shahukat Mahmood, Almas Khan Khalil and others would also participate in the music shows to be organised during the event.

FC dance performance, rabab music, Pashto poetry recital sessions, magic and martial art shows and stage dramas are also part of the festival.