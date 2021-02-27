‘34 NAB KP accused convicted in 3 years’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Friday said 34 accused had been convicted from 2018 to 2020.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially convictions under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999, from 2018 to 2020.

NAB DG Brig (Retd) Farooq Naser Awan informed the meeting that accused Rashid Jamil was convicted by the Accountability Court, with a fine of Rs18,840,000; Allauddin with a fine of Rs16,708,809; Gul Hameed with a fine of Rs10,000,000; Yousaf Ali with a fine of Rs17,700,000. They were convicted in 2020. NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of the bureau.