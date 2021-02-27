All set for LHCBA elections

LAHORE: The stage is set for the annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 with the candidates of the two main rival groups Professional and Independent in the run for the top slot of president.

Maqsood Buttar of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group is trying his luck for the second time as last year he lost his election against the outgoing president Tahir Nasarullah Warraich. This year, Buttar faces Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent Group, better known as the late Asma Jahangir Group. Dogar is a former secretary of the LHCBA and Buttar has been elected as a member of the Pakistan Bar Council in the past. The lawyers’ wings of the PPP, the PTI and the JI have announced support for Buttar while the PML-N is backing Dogar. Interestingly, Insaf Lawyers Forum President Barrister Ali Zafar is affiliated to the Independent Group and the leaders of the Professional Group claim that the legal wing of the PTI is fully supporting Buttar.