Campaign for Senate polls to end on March 1 midnight

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of political parties and contesting candidates for Senate elections to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of a province during a period of 48 hours, ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll for an election in that province/federal capital.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the violation of the related provision will be an illegal practice, which is punishable in accordance with Section 183 of the Elections Act 2017. Accordingly, the election campaign for the Senate elections in the country shall come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between March 1 and 2, 2021.