Sat Feb 27, 2021
E-PAPER
NR
News Report
February 27, 2021

Disgruntled PTI leaders demand removal of Sindh governor

Top Story

February 27, 2021

KARACHI: Some disgruntled members of PTI Sindh have demanded the removal of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to Geo News, PTI Sindh members registered their dissatisfaction with the governor during a meeting at the residence of PTI leader Gul Muhammad Rind. Several party members, including Liaquat Jatoi, Mumtaz Shah, and others were in attendance.

According to a statement issued by the party members concerned, Ismail allegedly did not consult stakeholders for the Senate elections, while the PTI candidates lost in the Malir, Sanghar, and Tharparkar by-polls due to the governor's "poor strategy".

The statement further said that the governor has so far been unable to perform in a satisfactory fashion, adding that he has also failed to effectively communicate Prime Minister Imran Khan's manifesto in Sindh.

The statement condemned the show-cause notice issued to Liaquat Jatoi by the party and demanded the withdrawal of the notice as the politician is "an asset to the party".

