Most wanted terrorist Nooristan alias Hassan Baba killed

RAWALPINDI: The most sought and wanted terrorist Nooristan, alias Hassan Baba, was killed in Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, the ISPR said on Friday.

According to details, the Security forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Sharmangi, Tiarza, South Wazirstan, on confirmation of terrorists’ presence. During exchange of fire on a high value target, terrorist commander (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba was killed.

The most sought and wanted killed terrorist was IED expert and master trainer involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007.