Gilani contacts Sherpao as part of Senate election campaign

ISLAMBAD: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani Saturday made a telephonic contact with chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao as part of his campaign for the Senate election.

According to sources, Sherpao extended full support of his party to Gilani. Though the QWP did not have any member in the National Assembly, it is an ally party of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Gilani is running his election campaign being a joint candidate of the PDM for the Senate seat from Islamabad. He is expected to host a dinner reception for the parliamentarians and heads of the PDM parties in Islamabad on March 2 before the Senate elections being held on March 3.