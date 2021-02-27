Hamza likely to be released today

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is likely to be released from jail today (Saturday).

PML-N sources said the party was preparing to give a befitting reception to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release after almost 20 months in jail.Sources said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pervez Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Rana Mashhood, Imran Ali Goraiyah will be present outside the jail to receive Hamza Shahbaz.

The senior party leadership has also directed all leaders and workers to reach Kot Lakhpat Jail at 2pm to receive Hamza Shahbaz.Sources said Hamza Shahbaz will reach Model Town via Katcha Jail Road, Shanghai Chowk and Ferozepur Road.