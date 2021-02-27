Buzdar lauds PAF for shooting down Indian planes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said February 27, 2019, was a glowing period in the defence history of the country when the PAF falcons mortified the false pride of the wicked enemy by targeting its two planes.

In his message, the CM expressed the satisfaction that the PAF gave a befitting reply to the Hindu supremacist Modi regime by shooting two Indian planes for violating the LoC. Unlike coward Indian intrusion in the dead of night, the PAF gave a befitting reply in the light of the day and frightened the enemy.

The 220 million Pakistanis pay rich tributes to the PAF and the nation is proud of the professional capabilities of the armed forces, concluded the CM.