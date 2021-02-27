close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Number of road accidents in Punjab increases

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

LAHORE: The number of road traffic accidents in Punjab crossed 1,000 in all 36 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

On average, around 900 accidents were being reported in Punjab for last couple of months. Few years back, the figure was 700 only.

In these accidents, official sources said, 14 people died, whereas 1,088 were injured. Out of this, 665 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

