Property tax abolition on two KP industrial estates promised

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal on Friday announced abolishing property tax for Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Small Industrial Estate, Kohat Road, Peshawar, from the next financial year.

He made this announcement while meeting industrialists headed by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour at the Chamber’s House, said a press release issued by the SCCI.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI Senior Vice-President Manzoor Elahi, Vice-President Junaid Altaf, Ghazanfar Bilour, Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Riaz Arshad, Muhammad Naeem Butt, Ahmad Mustafa, Muhammad Tariq, Industrialists Association Hayatabad President Zarak Khan, Small and Medium Enterprises Development A

The special assistant said the government was committed to boosting industrialization in the province. He said the consultation process had been initiated to take all relevant departments to end the multiple taxations.

Ghazi Ghazan said the property tax would be abolished on Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Small Industrial Estate Kohat Peshawar through a finance bill in the upcoming fiscal year. Earlier, SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour voiced concern over the issuance of tax notices to the traders despite the assurance by Ghazi Ghazan for abolishment of additional taxes and the abolishment of property tax from the industrial estates in Peshawar.