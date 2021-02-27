SC stays razing of lawyers chambers briefly

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from demolishing illegal chambers of lawyers till March 2

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the appeal of the Islamabad Bar Association against the decision of Islamabad High Court.

The court temporarily stayed the verdict of the Islamabad High Court and restrained the CDA from demolishing illegal chambers of lawyers till March 2

On Feb 16, a four-member bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah had declared lawyers’ chambers on a public land as “illegal, void and without jurisdiction and authority.”

The Islamabad Bar Association, through its president, had challenged the verdict of the Islamabad High Court contending the high court ignored the facts and that nobody had approached the learned high court against the lawyers and praying the order be declared as void. On Friday, during the proceedings, a large number of lawyers in the courtroom came close to the rostrum forcing the chief justice to ask them to leave the rostrum.

“The court will not come under pressure and step back from the rostrum”, the chief justice told the lawyers. “Don't you hear the voice, we know the lawyers well”, the chief justice remarked.

The chief justice said that they had also been lawyers but they would never do what they (the rioting lawyers) had done. The CJP said that there should be some intellect and awareness.

“Think of the institution of which you are a part. All this is beyond our comprehension where some lawyers come together and some do the opposite”, the CJP said. The chief justice said that lawyers should not compromise on their honour and dignity, adding that there is no justification for setting up chambers on public lands. Meanwhile, the court issued notices to the Attorney-General, Islamabad Advocate General and adjourned the hearing.