WB gives $12m grant for displaced families of Fata

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has provided US$12 million additional grant for FATA’s temporarily displaced persons’ early recovery project (TDP-ERP) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of additional grant agreement with the WB, held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Friday, said a press release issued by the ministry.

The TDP-ERP project is aimed to support early recovery of families affected by the displacement, promote child health and enhance citizen-centred service delivery in the former tribal areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will now also cover four new districts in the KP i.e. Dera Ismael Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu, in addition to Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

With the additional grant financing of US$12 million, the total amount for the project would reach US$216 million. Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed signed the grant agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, while the representative of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) signed the project agreement.

WB Operations Manager Malinda Good signed the agreement on behalf of the Bank. Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar thanked the World Bank country team for extending continuous support to the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainable economic development in the country. The WB operations manager promised continuous support to Pakistan in achieving the priority development goals.