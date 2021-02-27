Pandemonium in Sindh Assembly: PPP, PTI verbal blows turn into scuffle

KARACHI: Members of the PTI and Sindh government representatives locked horns during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday, with a heated verbal exchange quickly giving way to physical blows.

The session started with a delay of one-and-a-half hours and was presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. As it progressed, things turned sour and there was shoving around between both the opposition and the government lawmakers. The president of PTI’s Karachi chapter Khurram Sher Zaman and PPP’s Mukesh Kumar Chawla ignored parliamentary etiquette and argued loudly at length.

Zaman told APP that he had "only said" that "it seems that dogs are kings nowadays in Sindh" (in reference to the high incidences of dog bites), while requesting the speaker to recite a prayer for a two-year-old girl who died due to unavailability of the anti-rabies vaccine in Jamshoro. He said during the current year alone, over 1,200 such cases had been reported in Larkana.