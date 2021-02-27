Wilson delighted to have Scotland stars back for Glasgow

LONDON: Danny Wilson hopes the unexpected return of his Scotland stars can fire Glasgow to a surprise win over Leinster.

The postponement of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Paris means Warriors are able to recall nine members of Gregor Townsend’s Dark Blues squad to face the Dublin giants.

Forwards Oli Kebble, Grant Stewart, Richie Gray and Rob Harley are welcomed back, as are half-backs Adam Hastings and Jamie Dobie, centres Huw Jones and Sam Johnson and prop D’Arcy Rae who is named on the bench.

Wilson was preparing to take on the PRO14 Conference A leaders without his top names but is delighted to now have their services ahead of Sunday’s RDS clash.

The Scotstoun coach – who will also hand youngsters Cole Forbes and Ollie Smith their first club starts – said: “It’s unfortunate the Scotland game has been postponed, however, we’re pleased to welcome some of our Scotland boys back and to be able to give them game time.

“We’ve named an exciting back line blending our experienced internationals with a young promising back three.

“Leinster are the in-form side in the competition. Although they will lose several internationals they are an example of strength and depth. It will still be a massive challenge at the RDS.”