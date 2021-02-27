US calls for direct Pakistan-India talks on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: The United States has welcomed Pakistan and India’s joint statement to observe a strict ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and called for “direct dialogue between the two countries on Kashmir and other issues”.

In a briefing on Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: “... We welcome a joint — the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25th. We encourage continued efforts to improve communication between the two sides and to reduce tensions and violence along the Line of Control.”

On Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement: “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.”

When asked if the United States played a role in helping broker this new ceasefire agreement, Price said: “Well, to your first question, I think what I can say and what you’ve heard me say from this podium and others from this administration say is that we had called on the parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to that 2003 ceasefire agreement. We have been very clear that we condemn the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. “When it comes to the US role, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern. And as I said just a moment ago, we certainly welcome the arrangement that was announced that will take place — go into effect, I should say, on February 25th.”

When asked about the relationship this administration is going to have with Pakistan specifically, Price said: “Well, Pakistan is an important partner with whom we share many interests. We, as I said, have been clear in terms of this issue. Obviously, Pakistan has an important role to play when it comes to Afghanistan and what takes place across its other border. “So clearly we will be paying close attention, and we urge the Pakistanis to play a constructive role in all of these areas of mutual interest, including in Afghanistan, including with Kashmir, including with our other shared interests.”