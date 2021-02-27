Risk of FATF blacklisting over, says Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completely avoided blacklisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and will come out of the “grey list” in June, as it has made significant progress on the “historically toughest” action plan during the Covid-19 pandemic, industries minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday.

Azhar, who led Pakistan’s delegation in the FATF plenary, while addressing a news conference here, said initially when the action plan was given in 2018, the country’s focus was on avoiding blacklisting, which he said would have caused negative effects on country by creating negative sentiments globally.

He said the FATF’s timelines were tough and the plan given to Pakistan was the “world’s toughest action plan”, but Pakistan successfully pulled it off as was acknowledged by FATF countries and the FATF Secretariat.

“During the last plenary, FATF countries and the FATF secretariat said that blacklisting was not an option for Pakistan because it had made significant progress,” Azhar said.

Secondly, the minister said, Pakistan had a target to complete the 27-point action plan, on which significant progress has been made, adding that the country’s financial systems “have even gone further than international standards”.

He said the FATF also acknowledged that around 90 per cent of progress was achieved by Pakistan. He said Pakistan made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 24 of the 27 action items, adding that the considerable progress has also been made on the remaining three points, which would also be completed by June to completely get the country out of grey list.

He said Pakistan had an option not to report during Covid-19 pandemic as was opted by some countries, however, it continued the exercise and got a positive outcome. The minister lauded the “whole-government approach” in this matter, which he said resulted in “this success”.

He said Pakistan was perhaps the only country in the world that was under the FATF’s dual scrutiny as the Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) process was also ongoing simultaneously.

To a question he said, India tried to politicise the issue at the FATF forum to push Pakistan towards blacklisting, but it failed. As far as India’s own issues are concerned on terror financing and non-state actors, they are getting exposed for involvement in terror financing in Pakistan and Afghanistan to destabilise the country’s economy, he added.

To a question, the minister said FATF was safeguarding world economies and like Pakistan other countries, including European countries, were also included in grey list to streamline their affairs.

The FATF in its virtual plenary meeting held from February 22 to February 25 had appreciated Pakistan for the significant progress made on the entire action plan, admitting that the country had made progress across all action plan items and had now largely addressed 24 out of the 27 action items.

The FATF also acknowledged the continued high-level political commitment of Pakistan to combat terrorist financing, which according to FATF statement, has led to significant progress across a comprehensive countering financing of terrorism plan.