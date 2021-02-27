Speed king Sam Bennett doubles up on UAE Tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Ireland’s Sam Bennett won the penultimate stage six of cycling’s UAE Tour on Friday, confirming his early season form to claim his second victory at the Palm Jumeirah Island finish with ease.
After Thursday’s possibly decisive 20km uphill finish the overall race leader Tadej Pogacar was able to take it easy on the run around Dubai, leaving the glory to the sprint specialists while he maintained his advantage finishing with the main pack.