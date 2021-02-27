Dunk feels absolutely secure in Pakistan

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ hard-hitting Australian batsman Ben Dunk has given his thumb up for the security arrangements for teams in Pakistan, raising hopes Australia’s next year’s tour to the country would be amazing for the people of Pakistan as well as for the players.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is in what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 1998.

Asked if he would he give a thumbs up if Cricket Australia took his opinion on safety and security in Pakistan, Dunk said, “I think 100 per cent. In my four visits to Pakistan, I have never felt unsafe.

“The security around the hotel, to and from the games is simply amazing. I think it would be awesome for the people of Pakistan to have the Australian team touring here,” he added.

England and New Zealand are also due to visit Pakistan later this year.

Dunk is part of Lahore Qalandars for the second time after featuring for Karachi Kings in 2019.

The 33-year-old Queenslander, who played five T20Is for Australia from 2014-17, hoped Covid-19 situation improves by the time Australia travel to Pakistan in February next year.

“Hopefully, by that stage the Covid-19 situation around the world and here in Pakistan will allow a significant crowd. It will be an amazing experience for the Australian boys to play in front of the Pakistani crowd,” he said.

“I have been really fortunate to have played in front of some amazing crowds and my memories will last for a long time. The same will be for the Australian players to play Test cricket here,” he added.

Dunk said he has always enjoyed his visits to Pakistan. “This is my fourth time in Pakistan. The hospitality is great and the food is great. I am really fortunate that I am being embraced by the local people. I am getting incredible support and welcomed by all.

“I always look forward to coming back to Pakistan,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars’ two wins in their first two matches saw them top the ladder. They opened their HBL PSL 6 campaign with a four-wicket win over 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi and made a strong statement with a commanding nine-wicket win over Multan Sultans.