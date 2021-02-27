Sultans face Kings as United lock horns with Zalmi

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will face holders Karachi Kings while two-time champions Islamabad United will lock horns with the 2017 season winners Peshawar Zalmi in their fourth round fixtures of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Saturday (today).

This is the third double header in the event so far. Kings-Sultans game will start at 2pm and Zalmi-United fixture will begin at 7pm.

In the event so far the toss has been playing an effective role as the teams winning toss are recording wins.

Sultans must be buoyed up by their super seven-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars in the day-game on Friday.

Sultans chased the 158-run target with 22 balls to spare after losing just three wickets.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan continued to exhibit his fine potential and hit 76 to play a big role in his team’s thumping win. He added a record 110 runs for the third wicket stand with Sohaib Maqsood, who hammered unbeaten 61.

The win will definitely have boosted the morale of Multan and they will give tough time to Kings who lost their game against Islamabad United the other night.

But Kings will be happy with the way their opener Sharjeel Khan caught momentum as he blasted 105 against United, the first century of the event so far.

Kings bowling remained very poor against United and there were also a few big fielding lapses. Babar is a plus point for Kings as he played well against United, scoring his 15th fifty in PSL history. However, Babar will have to play with much better strike rate as he took 38 balls to reach his fifty which does not suit his stature as a world-class batsman.

In the other game of the day, United will take on Zalmi.

After two rounds Zalmi had recorded one win. Islamabad United are the only team of the event so far which have not lost any game.