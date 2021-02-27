324 players to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional championships

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab on Friday announced the detail of participating players of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships.

The announcement from SBP came after the approval and directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

There will be 324 participants in the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships, scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on March 2 and 3.

As many as 126 male and female players (63 each) from all nine divisions of the province will take part in table tennis events. The weightlifting competitions will have 108 contenders, while powerlifting contests will have 90 players.