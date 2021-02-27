PCB’s BoG meeting today

LAHORE: The 61st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday (today) in Karachi.

The meeting will also be attended by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director High Performance Nadeem Khan.

The PCB will announce the outcomes of the meeting on Sunday (tomorrow).

After the chairman’s report, the BoG will be informed about the first boards of the six cricket associations and will be updated on Pakistan teams’ performances and PSL 2021.