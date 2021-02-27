Players will miss crowd’s support in Davis Cup tie: Aisam

ISLAMABAD: With the Davis Cup World Group I tie just around the corner, Aisamul Haq Friday said that he would surely miss the crowd’s support, which played vital role in Pakistan’s successful campaign during the all-important ties held recently at home.

On the sidelines of team’s training at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Aisam while talking to ‘The News’ said that Pakistan would be playing without crowd’s support for the first time.

“Over the years we have beaten some of the best teams in Islamabad while playing on the clay and grasscourts. During matches against New Zealand, Slovenia and Korea teams, crowd presence and its support for the team made a big difference. Crowd always pushes the players to put in extra efforts. This time around we would not be able to enjoy crowd support which indeed would be a disadvantage.”

As the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) SOPs bar the spectators’ presence on the courts that’s why only essential staff as well as Hawkeye team would be allowed to enter court’s premises.

“Thin or no crowd is a disadvantage. Besides the surface advantage, it is the crowd’s support that goes a long way in bringing out the best from each player.”

Aisam, however, said that his team was determined to grab every opportunity coming their way. “We have come so close to making an impact at the world level. Now when we are playing against Asia’s best, a victory here would take us at par with the best in the world. We are determined to make all-out efforts to beat Japan.”

Aisam termed the doubles as main weapon of the hosts. “When it comes to our plus points, we have got advantage in the doubles. Together with Aqeel, we form a potent doubles pair as we have been playing doubles since long.”

To a question about absence of key players in Japan team, he said the visitors have a strong tennis base.

“They are famous for producing tennis stars. Japan team’s members are as good as those who are ranked amongst the top 200 in the world. The only difference is that top players stay at the circuit throughout the year. You cannot say Japan has a weaker team. I have watched top player Yosuke Watanuki in action with the ability to play the best tennis on any surface. Other players too have good reputation.”

Aisam, who has just returned after competing in the Australian Open doubles, added that it would be a tough tie for both the countries.

“It is all about playing tennis on the given day. If we succeed in producing the best of the game, we can fancy our chances.”