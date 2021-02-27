Hafeez deserves A category contract: Moin

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and Test stumper Moin Khan has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for offering a category C contract to the country’s premier T20 player Mohammad Hafeez.

In an instagram message which has been shared on the whatsapp page of Quetta Gladiators, Moin said that there are some players who have been given A category despite the fact that they play in only one format.

“Mohammad Hafeez deserves A category contract and there are clear double standards from the PCB to award him C category when Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah who also play in one format have been given A category,” Moin said.

“True reflection of prejudice against an individual,” said Moin, head coach of the Gladiators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Moin’s statement says that Yasir is in A category. He is not in A category but he is in B category.

The other day the PCB said that it had offered category C to Hafeez but he refused to accept that.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB promoted stumper Mohammad Rizwan from B category to A and Fawad Alam was given C category in the PCB Central Contract for 2020-2021 in recognition of their glorious performances in the recent months. Fawad previously held A+ category in the PCB domestic contracts.